Relive the story of Sunderland's 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon thanks to stunning Aiden McGeady strike

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news, build-up and reaction.

Aiden McGeady celebrates his winning strike.

Sunderland-born AFC Wimbledon chief executive Erik Samuelson reflects on his Roker Park and Wembley memories

Sunderland sign Will Grigg as Charlton lose key man: January's League One winners and losers