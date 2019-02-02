Relive the story of Sunderland's 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon thanks to stunning Aiden McGeady strike

0
Have your say

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news, build-up and reaction.

Aiden McGeady celebrates his winning strike.

Aiden McGeady celebrates his winning strike.