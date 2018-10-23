Relive the drama of Sunderland’s hard-fought and entertaining victory at Doncaster Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC took on promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers this evening - and ran out 1-0 winners. A second half strike from Chris Maguire proved enough for the Black Cats, and you can relive all the drama from an entertaining evening in South Yorkshire by scrolling down: 'I'm not too confident!': Sunderland fans react to TWO big team changes for Doncaster trip Jack Ross hails performance of these two key Sunderland players in huge win over rivals Doncaster Rovers