Relive the drama from the Kassam Stadium as Sunderland drop late points in 1-1 draw at Oxford United Jimmy Dunne scored his first goal for Sunderland but the Black Cats couldn't hold on for the win against Oxford United. Scroll down for the post-match reaction and analysis from the Kassam Stadium. Sunderland drew 1-1 away at Oxford United. Late Oxford equaliser sees Sunderland lose ground in the League One promotion race 'Start the fire!' Sunderland fans react as Will Grigg makes debut at Oxford United