Relive the drama from Sunderland’s action-packed draw with promotion rivals Luton Town Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC hosted Luton Town at the Stadium of Light in a top-of-the-table League One clash - and it turned out to be a dramatic afternoon. Scroll down to catch-up on all the action you may have missed: Chris Maguire saw red for Sunderland Jack Ross verdict on referee Lee Probert's performance, Chris Maguire red and whether Sunderland will appeal