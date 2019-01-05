Relive the drama from Sunderland AFC’s action-packed draw with Charlton Athletic Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC faced promotion rivals Charlton Athletic at The Valley this afternoon - with the spoils share in an entertaining clash. Scroll down to catch-up on the action you may have missed: Luke O'Nien netted for Sunderland at Charlton Sunderland take hard-earned point against Charlton Athletic in a breathless contest Josh Maja keeps his Sunderland place as Jack Ross makes one change for Charlton test