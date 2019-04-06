Relive the drama as Sunderland skipper George Honeyman sparks wild celebrations with late winner at Rochdale Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland came from behind to beat Rochdale thanks to skipper George Honeyman's late winner - sparking wild scenes of celebration. Click refresh and scroll down for live updates. Charlie Wyke celebrates his goal against Rochdale. Sunderland are back on the road again today, they face Rochdale in League One. Phil Smith's player ratings: THREE Sunderland stars get 8s in dramatic win at Rochdale George Honeyman's late winner snatches three points for Sunderland on a seismic afternoon in promotion race