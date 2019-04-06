Relive the drama as Sunderland skipper George Honeyman sparks wild celebrations with late winner at Rochdale

0
Have your say

Sunderland came from behind to beat Rochdale thanks to skipper George Honeyman's late winner - sparking wild scenes of celebration.

Click refresh and scroll down for live updates.

Charlie Wyke celebrates his goal against Rochdale.

Charlie Wyke celebrates his goal against Rochdale.

Sunderland are back on the road again today, they face Rochdale in League One.

Sunderland are back on the road again today, they face Rochdale in League One.