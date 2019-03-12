Relive the action and reaction from Sunderland’s pivotal clash with Barnsley Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC faced Barnsley at Oakwell in a crunch game in the League One automatic promotion battle. Scroll down to catch-up on the action and reaction as the spoils were shared in South Yorkshire: Jack Ross 'That's the right choice!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes FOUR changes for Barnsley bout Sunderland at Wembley: Tickets 'extremely limited' as fans seal seats for Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth