Relive all the drama from Sunderland’s action-packed FA Cup win at Port Vale Relive all the drama from Sunderland's FA Cup win Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland beat League Two side Port Vale in an action-packed encounter as they progressed in the FA Cup. Scroll down to relive all the action, reaction and analysis from a dramatic afternoon at Vale Park: Stewart Donald reacts to Sunderland's new-look stadium in passionate message to fans Sir Bob Murray slams ex-Sunderland chief Ellis Short - claiming he's WORSE than Mike Ashley