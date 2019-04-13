Relive all the drama from Sunderland and Coventry City’s thrilling nine-goal spectacle Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland saw their promotion hopes take a dent with defeat to Coventry City in a thrilling encounter. Scroll down to catch-up on the action, reaction and analysis from a dramatic day at the Stadium of Light: Charlie Wyke scored for Sunderland against Coventry Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes rocked after they lose nine-goal thriller in defensive horror show Watch Sunderland fans create breathtaking atmosphere with stunning flag display at the Stadium of Light