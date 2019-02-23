Relive all the action from Sunderland’s stunning away day triumph at Bristol Rovers Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Promotion-chasing Sunderland AFC picked up another vital three points at Bristol Rovers. Catch-up on all the action, reaction and analysis by scrolling down: Aiden McGeady netted Sunderland's second at Bristol Rovers 'That's some front three!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross names Chris Maguire's replacement at Bristol Rovers Scout report: Why Sunderland must learn from Portsmouth and Peterborough but can be encouraged ahead of Bristol Rovers clash