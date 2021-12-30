Two goals from Ross Stewart put the hosts in control in the first half while Callum Doyle added a third five minutes before half-time.
Stewart then completed his hat-trick after the break before substitute Benji Kimpioka added a fifth with a neat finish.
Sunderland are now two points ahead of second-place Rotherham, although the Millers have a game in hand.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared for Lee Johnson’s side:
