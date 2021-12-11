'Relentless in his direct play': Phil Smith's player ratings as Sunderland beat Plymouth 2-1 in League One

Goals from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead put the Black Cats 2-0 at half-time in what was a dominant opening 45 minutes from Lee Johnson’s side.

Dan Scarr then pulled one back for Plymouth in the second half as Sunderland failed to deal with Argyle’s corner.

Sunderland, however, were by far the better side and should have been further ahead after chances for Broadhead, Carl Winchester and Leon Dajaku.

The Black Cats also had several penalty shouts with Scott Oldham incurring the wrath of Sunderland supporters for failing to award the home side several fouls.

But Sunderland were able to hold on to the win!

Here, though, Phil Smith dishes out his ratings following Sunderland’s League One clash against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light:

1. Thorben Hoffmann Didn’t have a save to make in the first half. Made two superb stops at the start of the second, but arguably could have done better with the corner that led to Plymouth’s goal. 6 Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

2. Bailey Wright Had an excellent first half, defending well and stepping out impressively with the ball. Found it tougher in the second but dug in. 7 Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan Not always totally convincing on the ball but there was good passes forward and defensively was strong in the second half. 7 Photo: COPYRIGHT (C) FRANK REID 20187 Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle Very strong in the first half defensively. A little erratic in the second but came through. 6 Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2015 Photo Sales