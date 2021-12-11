'Relentless in his direct play': Phil Smith's player ratings as Sunderland beat Plymouth 2-1 in League One

Goals from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead put the Black Cats 2-0 at half-time in what was a dominant opening 45 minutes from Lee Johnson’s side.
Dan Scarr then pulled one back for Plymouth in the second half as Sunderland failed to deal with Argyle’s corner.
Sunderland, however, were by far the better side and should have been further ahead after chances for Broadhead, Carl Winchester and Leon Dajaku.
The Black Cats also had several penalty shouts with Scott Oldham incurring the wrath of Sunderland supporters for failing to award the home side several fouls.
But Sunderland were able to hold on to the win!
Here, though, Phil Smith dishes out his ratings following Sunderland’s League One clash against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light:
