Many fans are keen to see the Sunderland youngster restored to the starting XI

Régis Le Bris says Eliezer Mayenda's current position as an impact substitute is 'perfect' for both him and the team.

The Sunderland head coach insists that the team's last two disappointing results on home turf have not been as a result of the team's set-up - hinting that he is unlikely to make major changes when Luton Town visit the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

Mayenda has at times formed a hugely effective partnership with Wilson Isidor, and has a very impressive record of producing goal contributions so far this season.

"I think the situation is perfect right now," Le Bris said.

"Eli is still in the process of learning. Last season I don't know how many minutes he has but not many. Now he is a very important player for the team, even as a sub.

"In every team who has success you have subs who make a difference. They want to play more minutes, that's fair and it's good ambition but at the same time right now Wilson has been really good from the beginning of the season until now. But we also have Eli who can replace Wilson as the 9 or play as a second striker, and we can produce a new set-up which can unbalance the other team, so it's perfect."

Le Bris does nevertheless believe that teams are adapting to his team's success, especially on home turf.

"We have new problems to solve now, it's really clear," Le Bris said.

"I think they know we are good using our wide triangles and often now they try to overload the flanks. It means we have to find other solutions. We need to keep our strength but at the same time introduce new layers."

While many criticised what they felt was an overly cautious approach in Sunderland's last two games, Le Bris has analysed the Watford game and believes his players were too eager to try and recover possession.

"We lost a little bit our organisation," Le Bris said.

"At home we want to be dominant and when we have to run after the ball for a long period, rather than focusing on our organisation, we tried to run more and created an imbalance and an advantage for the opponent.

"We have different moments in the game and when its a backpass or the opposition goalkeeper starts [a move], we are man for man [in our marking] and I think this is very clear. Sometimes we struggled because they were powerful so they can play long balls and have the ability to maintain possession this way. This happened maybe three or four times during the first half. Our second half on this was much better.

"The second point was our zonal defence - because they have a strong back three plus one, and then many random positions. Our zonal defence was a little influenced by our man for man marking and we lost some positions. We were able to correct this during half time. We asked why our structure was different and why we made this choice [on the pitch], there was no reason - it was just the flow of the game. I don't know the reason exactly, their quality, maybe we are tired but at least we had this experience which is good for the future. We know that if we lose our structure in our zonal defence against a strong team, we'll have many difficulties to recover the ball. Then we can lose our clarity and our confidence. At home it is very difficult for the players when this happens because they want to be dominant, and so the result is they can look a little bit lost out on the pitch."