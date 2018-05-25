Redundancies, pay cuts and new directors confirmed in Sunderland AFC shake-up

Sunderland AFC have confirmed a number of senior executives and staff have been made redundant as part of a shake-up.

The club, which appointed Jack Ross as its new manager this afternoon, will instead be led by a "small team of senior executives".

Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald.

The Black Cats say the executives have taken salary cuts to demonstrate their desire to be part of the vision of the club's new owners, led by Stewart Donald.

Tony Davison has been appointed as managing director after departing Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sunderland fan has worked in football for more than 20 years, and the club says he will drive its overall commercial operation and re-engage the club with fans and businesses.

Executive director Charlie Methven said: “Having worked with Tony in a variety of roles over the last decade, Stewart and I knew from the start that he was the man with the experience, desire and contacts to implement the vision that we have for the re-engagement of Sunderland AFC with its fans and the local business community.

“Tony is passionate about Sunderland and the fact that he has left a senior executive position at a top Premier League club and taken a lower wage to come back to his home city, demonstrates what his values are."

Former CEO Martin Bain left the Black Cats earlier this week after the role was made redundant, and the club has now confirmed that its head of recruitment, director of change and head of marketing have also departed.

A number of individuals are also set to leave, it has been announced.

Academy manager Jim Sinclair, meanwhile, has confirmed his intention to retire.

Methven added: "As we move forward, it is important to place on record our thanks to those people leaving the club.

"Decisions of this nature are never taken lightly.

“However, when we arrived it was abundantly clear that the infrastructure and team that we inherited was not aligned with our clear goal of ensuring each and every opportunity at this football club is realised and maximised.

“This is not a reflection on the specific individuals who have departed, who leave with our sincere good wishes, but on the inflated and therefore inefficient infrastructure that developed over a number of years and the resultant culture which grew around it.

“Fundamentally, every pound that supporters put into their football club has to influence positively its future success.

"Fans need to see their hard-earned money being used wisely and in the right areas and to do that we have a responsibility to be lean, productive and focussed.

"Ensuring that we are ready for the challenge of League One is our priority and the club’s operation will reflect that aim.

“Stewart and I have moved quickly and decisively to pull together a tight, driven group of people to serve the interests of Sunderland and its fans.

"We are excited by the opportunity to get this club back to what it should be, and the hard work starts now.”