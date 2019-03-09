Red-carded Wycombe midfielder apologises after late challenge on Sunderland's Duncan Watmore

Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Marcus Bean has apologised for the challenge that saw Duncan Watmore limp out of Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Watmore broke free into the Wycombe half just moments after he had scored the crucial equaliser at the beginning of stoppage time, Bean bringing him down by catching his ankle. The ball had long gone.

Bean was shown his second yellow with Watmore left in agony.

It meant that the two teams played out the closing minutes of the game with a reduced side, after George Honeyman and Nathan Tyson saw red on the bench moments before.

Sunderland had already been reduced to ten after Tom Flanagan suffered a nasty injury, with the Black Cats already having made three substitutes.

Bean tweeted: "I'd like to apologise to Watmore. Praying it isn't serious. I meant no malice. I know he has just returned from a long layoff and I would like to wish him a speedy recovery! "

Duncan Watmore was the victim of an awful challenge shortly after scoring the equaliser at Adams Park

Sunderland boss Jack Ross said Watmore would have to be assessed and thought that Bean was fortunate not to be shown a straight red.

"First of all, I am really pleased for Duncan to get the goal after everything he has been through.

"He broke through a barrier with the goal in Checkatrade and to score such an important goal in a league game is another milestone.

"I wasn't too enamoured with the challenge, I thought it was a straight red not another yellow.

"He is a bit sore at the moment.

"But it is his ankle, a separate injury obviously but not brilliant for him after so long out."