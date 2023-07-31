News you can trust since 1873
Recently released Sunderland youngster concludes non-league transfer switch

The former Sunderland player was released by the club earlier this summer.

By James Copley
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read

Former Sunderland midfielder Tom Scott has joined non-league Banbury United after his release last summer

The 20-year-old arrived on Wearside from Northampton Town in July 2021 after impressing on a trial period and featured for the club's under-21s side in the Premier League Two.

Scott also made his first-team debut whilst with Sunderland in the Papa John's Trophy against Manchester United under-21s, playing the full 90 minutes under then-manager Lee Johnson.

However, Scott has now signed with non-league club Banbury United, who play in the Vanarama National League North.

Sunderland face Hartlepool United in their final pre-season game on Tuesday evening at The Vic before facing newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on Sunday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

16-year-old wonderkid Chris Rigg will likely make the matchday squad with Summer signings Hemir and Jobe Bellingham in contention to start for Tony Mowbray at the weekend.

