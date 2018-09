Have your say

Sunderland had goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin to thank as they drew 1-1 with Fleetwood at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats shot stopper saved a second-half penalty as Jack Ross' side came from behind against the Cod Army.

Paddy Madden had put Joey Barton's side ahead before Josh Maja equalised before half-time.

Scroll down to relive Saturday's drama