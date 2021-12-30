The Black Cats beat Doncaster 3-0 last time out, while several key players have been in fine form over recent weeks.

A win would also send Johnson’s side to the top of League One after other clubs saw games postponed.

Yet multiple injury setbacks and illnesses have left Sunderland short of options on the bench, meaning under-23 players have been called up to the senior squad.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:

@ChrisPhil1992: We really need some bodies in January. Squad is looking thin... with Broadhead out, would like to see some more pace on the wings too

@PR_1879: Thought Cirkin would have started today, especially with no game Sunday

@Philip_RJ89: Essentially a repeat of the Doncaster scenario: a strong starting XI & a reasonably thin bench. We all know that reinforcements are needed, but winning tonight sends us into 2022 on a (literal) high!

@Cyprus_63: Looking short on the bench

@lord_barrold: Let’s do this. Big crowd. Tough opposition. Should be a cracker!

@simonraper1: Big game, go top if we win. We know what happens.

@marleygibson4: Missing a bit up front. But basically the strongest 11 possible given the short squad.

@Mustardinho: Top of the league by 10pm lads!!!

@Eamon_Byrne: Looking light up top on the bench! Squad is thin

@LauraMaggiore10: Top of the table by end of the night

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.