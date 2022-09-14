Reading vs Sunderland LIVE: Jack Clarke goal and Patrick Roberts double puts Cats ahead after Ellis Simms injury blow
Sunderland face Reading in the Championship tonight – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat at Middlesbrough but are dealing with multiple injury setbacks.
Ross Stewart is set to be sidelined for the next few weeks with a thigh injury, and a lack of striker alternatives will provide challenges for head coach Tony Mowbray.
Reading have started the season well and won four of their last five matches heading into the fixture.
We’ll have all the build-up, in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Reading 0 Sunderland 3 (Roberts, 39, 41) (Clarke, 69)
Last updated: Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 21:39
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Gooch, Evans, Neil, Clarke, Pritchard (Matete, 73), Roberts (Diallo, 73), Simms (Embleton, 37)
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Bennette, Dajaku, Diallo
- Reading XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Holmes, Hutchinson (Meite, 65) , McIntyre, Hoilett, Loum (Rahman, 45), Fornah, Hendrick, Ince, Joao
- Subs: Bouzanis, Guinness-Walker, Rahman, Abrefa, Ehibhatiomhan, Craig, Meite
79’ Over from Meite
Reading still haven’t really threatened Anthony Patterson in the Sunderland goal.
Meite wastes another effort as he fires an effort over from the edge of the box.
73’ A standing ovation for Roberts
The Sunderland fans are on their feet as Roberts makes way. He’s been excewllent tonight.
Pritchard has also been withdrawn as Diallo and Matete come on.
69’ GOAAAALLLLL!!!! CLARKE!!!
It’s three!
Sunderland cut Reading open down the right there before Neil’s low cross found Clarke.
The winger cut inside of his man before beting Lumley with a low finish.
Right in front of the away fans.
65’ Second change for Reading
Forward Yakou Meite has come on for defender Sam Hutchinson.
59’ Roberts down
That was another injury scare for Sunderland after a neat passing move.
Roberts was caught by Rahman on the ankle and went down punching the ground.
It looks like he’ll be able to carry on , though.
52’ A change of shape for Reading
Reading are now playing with Ince and Hoilett just behind Joao, while Rahman has slotted in at left wing-back.
Hendrick and Fornah remain in midfield.
48’ How Sunderland line up
While they appeared to start with a back three, it has looked more like a four as this match has gone on.
Pritchard is now playing as as the highest player up the pitch with Roberts on the left and Clarke on the right.
Neil and Embleton are operating in front of Evans in midfield.
Second half under way
Back out for the second half
Reading have made a change with Baba Rahman replacing Loum.