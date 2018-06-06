Reading boss Paul Clement reveals why he signed ex-Sunderland skipper John O'Shea

John O'Shea has completed his move to Reading - with Royals boss Paul Clement saying his huge motivation and fitness was a deciding factor in their move to sign him.

O’Shea will put pen to paper on a one-year contract at Madejski Stadium when his deal at Sunderland expires on July 1, Reading announced today.

O’Shea follows his old Sunderland and Republic of Ireland team-mate David Meyler to the Championship side and Clement says he had no doubts about snapping up the 37-year-old on a free transfer.

Clement said: “John has played and won at the very highest level – he has won five Premier League titles, been part of a European Cup-winning side and earned 118 caps for his country!

"He will bring us fantastic levels of experience and proven leadership qualities.

“We looked very carefully at John’s recent playing statistics and he played a total of 40 games for Sunderland last season; he is still incredibly fit and a hugely motivated individual. So we look forward to him being a big contributor out on the pitch next season.”

O'Shea leaves Sunderland having played 245 games since signing from Manchester United in 2011.

The defender, who won five Premier league titles and the Champions League while at Old Trafford, has been a key figure in the Sunderland squad but has been unable to help stop their slide from the top flight into League One in successive seasons.

He now links up again with Clement, who he worked with early in his career with Ireland's Under-21s.

Reading chief executive Ron Gourlay added: “There are not many footballers, past or present, who possess the experience of John O’Shea.

"A natural leader, he arrives at Reading as one of the most decorated Irish footballers of all time, having won everything and experienced even more during a career spent almost entirely in the top tier and in European and international football. I am delighted John has chosen to join Reading.”