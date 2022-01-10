Ladapo started the Millers’ last 10 league games before declaring his desire to leave Rotherham and handing in a transfer request.

He was an unused substitute in his side’s FA Cup clash at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon as Sunderland drew 3-3 with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

The 28-year-old, who has previously been linked with Sunderland, has scored eight times in 21 League One appearances this season – including a brace in October’s 5-1 win over the Black Cats.

Freddie Ladapo

Ladapo has been playing regularly alongside Rotherham’s top scorer Michael Smith this campaign but will be out of contract this summer – although the Millers have a 12-month option which would extend the deal until the summer of 2023.

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying about the links and if they believe Ladapo would be a good signing for Lee Johnson.

Here’s what YOU said on social media:

Steven-Rachel Campbell: “Would be a statement of intent for definite but would not see them selling to a promotion rival.”

Steve McLongshanks Robertson: “Straight swap for Grigg, highly unlikely but I'd put cheeky loan offer in for Palmer from Man City guarantee him mins instead being sat on bench.”

Andrew McRoy: “Just to make sure they don't have any strikers... sign him and recall Grigg on final day and then put them in U23.”

Granda Keith: “Rather have Freddie Kruger.”

Andy Dixon: “Would be a great addition to the team but Rotherham will not sell to a promotion rival.”

@straydog73: “Thought we had finished with journeymen.”

@ColArmy86: “It's a must surely!”

@Paulsafc2: “Straight swap for Grigg.”

@danneil_szn: “100% wanted him ever since we have been in this league

@Brummy481: “Need someone to put chances away, those 3 chances just after half time have cost us yesterday.”

@SUPSUPandaway: “I doubt we'd play two strikers at once and therefore I doubt he'd want to sign for us and sit on the bench.”

@sunderlandlads1: “He won’t be on the bench all of the time Johnson likes rotating the squad.”

