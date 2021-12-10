Ranked! How Lee Johnson’s £11m Sunderland squad are valued - according to leading scouting platform

A 5-0 demolition of Morecambe in midweek has lifted spirits around the Stadium of Light as four members of the squad managed to grab themselves a goal against the Shrimps.

If Sunderland are to get promoted this campaign, then they will be very reliant on their whole squad to achieve this goal.

WyScout is used across the globe to support football scouting, match analysis, transfer dynamics and provides information and reports to professional clubs and media outlets.

So how has the platform valued some members of Sunderland’s current squad?

17 players have been given valuations by WyScout and here, we have collated the data and ranked each player from lowest valuation, to the highest.

Do any of these valuations shock you? Are you surprised about who comes out on top?

1. Lee Burge - £100k Burge, who has been valued at £100k by WyScout, has featured just three times in League One this campaign having been made to deputise for Ron-Thorben Hoffman.

2. Jordan Willis - £150k The defender has not made a return to action after sustaining a knee-injury last season. WyScout have given him a valuation of £150k.

3. Luke O'Nien - £150k The 27-year-old has not featured since the draw with Shrewsbury last month as he nurses a shoulder injury. Wyscout value him at £150k.

4. Carl Winchester - £200k Winchester has been a very versatile option for Lee Johnson, playing in both midfield and defence and doing a solid job in whatever role is required of him. Wyscout value him at £200k.