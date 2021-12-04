The Black Cats drew 1-1 with The U’s at the Stadium of Light.

Leon Dajaku got the opener for the home side before Matty Taylor equalised for Oxford United.

Sunderland had chances to win it in the second half and hit the woodwork twice.

Lee Johnson

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the match:

@_Kieron_Gibson_: “Not gunna please everyone but you can tell the lads have been up for this today, play like this the next two games and that’s a guaranteed 6 points #safc”

@gordonfarhaway: “I just wish we would play to our strengths but I don’t know what they are #safc”

@ConnorGardner: “Game In hand is a myth. My ice cold hands however, aren’t. #SAFC.”

@sunderlandlads1: “Written in the stars this was #safc #sunderland.”

@JamieSAFC_: “Other than the Pritchard sub, what could he have possibly done different here? We've had chances just not taken them.”

@Kevsol: “No ruthlessness. Utterly wasteful in front of goal. We rarely win those games against the decent sides.”

@Kevsafc22: “Played well 2nd half in all fairness. Embleton bright since coming on. 3mins of injury time is a joke given Oxfords time wasting.”

@DanMeister1234: “Name a more iconic duo than Sunderland and a 1-1 draw in an important league game ...Yes, question marks on Johnson but that's on the players for me - again, it seems like the expectations of the club are too big for some of them on the pitch!! #SAFC”

