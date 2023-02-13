Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash:

When is QPR vs Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship clash between Sunderland and QPR will take place on Tuesday, February 14. Kick-off at Loftus Road is at 7:45pm.

Tony Mowbray. Photo taken by Frank Reid.

Is QPR vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s game against QPR in the Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports Red Button

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website.

However, Sunderland supporters can stream the game on mobile devices on NowTV.

How else can I follow QPR vs Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What are the latest betting odds for QPR vs Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland win: 2/1

Draw: 23/10

QPR win: 7/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for QPR vs Sunderland?