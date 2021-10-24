That’s after the Wearsiders lost in their last League One fixture against Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against QPR:

When is QPR vs Sunderland?

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Sunderland take on QPR this coming Tuesday (October 26) at Loftus Road.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What TV channel is QPR vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and QPR won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream QPR vs Sunderland online?

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow QPR vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for QPR vs Sunderland?

Sunderland fans can still purchase tickets for the clash against QPR in the Carabao Cup on the club’s website.

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of QPR vs Sunderland?

Elliot Embleton will miss the game following his red card against Gillingham, the last fixture of his three-match ban

Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Frederik Alves all returned to the squad against Charlton.

Aiden McGeady has started back-to-back league games for Sunderland so may be rested against QPR.

Alex Prichard started against Charlton after being withdrawn midway through the second half against Crewe with a ‘whiplash’ injury.

Nathan Broadhead, too, is said to be nearing a return to Sunderland’s squad following injury.

Niall Huggins will be out until the New Year.

What are the odds for QPR vs Sunderland?

Odds provided by Paddy Power:

Sunderland win – 5/2

Draw – 13/5

QPR win – 19/20

