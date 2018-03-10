QPR v Sunderland team news: Chris Coleman rings the changes again

Have your say

Chris Coleman makes four changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Aston Villa in midweek.

Aiden McGeady and Callum McManaman have both dropped to the bench, with Donald Love out of the squad entirely.

Tyias Browning is also missing with a groin injury that has ruled him out for the rest of th eseason.

Joel Asoro starts to offer some extra pace up front, with Jonny Williams and George Honeyman coming into the side to bolster the midfield.

Former Black Cat Nedum Onuoha starts for the hosts.

Sunderland XI: Steele; Matthews, O'Shea, Kone, Oviedo; Cattermole, Ejaria, Williams; Asoro, Honeyman, Fletcher

Subs: Camp, Jones, McManaman, McGeady, Maja, Gooch, Robson

QPR XI: