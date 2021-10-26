QPR 0 Sunderland 0: Story of the night as Cats win dramatic Carabao Cup tie on penalties

The game finished goalless in normal time, as Rangers substitute Charlie Austin saw a goal ruled out for offside in the final ten minutes.

The match then went straight to penalties, as Aiden McGeady, Ross Stewart and Alex Pritchard converted from the spot.

QPR defender Yoann Barbet missed the decisive penalty as he blazed his effort off target to send Sunderland through.

Lee Burge

The result led to big celebrations in the away end as 2,731 supporters packed out the away end at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Johnson’s side will now wait for Wednesday’s draw to see who they meet in the last eight of the competition.

Here’s how the game played out:

