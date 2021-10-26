QPR 0 Sunderland 0: Story of the night as Cats win dramatic Carabao Cup tie on penalties
Sunderland are through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout win over QPR
The game finished goalless in normal time, as Rangers substitute Charlie Austin saw a goal ruled out for offside in the final ten minutes.
The match then went straight to penalties, as Aiden McGeady, Ross Stewart and Alex Pritchard converted from the spot.
QPR defender Yoann Barbet missed the decisive penalty as he blazed his effort off target to send Sunderland through.
The result led to big celebrations in the away end as 2,731 supporters packed out the away end at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Johnson’s side will now wait for Wednesday’s draw to see who they meet in the last eight of the competition.
Here’s how the game played out:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: QPR 0 Sunderland 0 (Sunderland win 3-1 on penalties)
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 22:32
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Winchester, Alves (Doyle, 69) , Wright, Hume (Cirkin, 24), Evans (McGeady, 64), O’Nien, Neil, Gooch (O’Brien, 64), Dajaku (Pritchard, 69), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Brien, Pritchard, McGeady, Wearne, Harris
- QPR XI: Dieng; Kakay (Dozzell, 72), Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Odubajo, Amos (Duke-McKenna, 84); Willock (Adomah, 72), Chair, Gray (Austin, 62); Dykes.
- Subs: Archer, Drewe, Dunne, Adomah, Ball, Dozzell, Duke-McKenna, Johansen, Austin.
Thanks for joining us tonight
What a night it was.
We’ll have more reaction and analysis on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
Big celebrations in the away end
Barbet misses!!!
SUNDERLAND ARE THROUGH!!!
Pritchard scores 3-1
Dykes scores for QPR
2-1
Stewart scores!
2-0 Sunderland
Over from Chair!
McGeady scores!
1-0 Sunderland
Austin's shot saved by Hoffmann!!!
Here we go...
Penalties will be taken in front of the QPR fans.