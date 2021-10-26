The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Charlton at the Stadium of Light last time out and also have important league games against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday coming up.

Sunderland have beaten Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan to reach the fourth round of the competition but Johnson is set to rotate his side with promotion from League One the big priority this season.

The result against Charlton saw the Wearsiders drop to fourth in League One, albeit with games in hand on some of the sides around them.

QPR vs Sunderland blog.

QPR are seventh in the Championship and have made a promising start to the season despite losing 2-1 against Peterborough at the weekend.

We’ll have all the build-up from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as well as in-game analysis and post -match reaction:

