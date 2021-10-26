QPR 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Updates after Denver Hume injury blow as Lee Johnson makes SEVEN changes for Carabao Cup clash
Sunderland are back in action this evening with Lee Johnson’s side set to face QPR in the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Charlton at the Stadium of Light last time out and also have important league games against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday coming up.
Sunderland have beaten Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan to reach the fourth round of the competition but Johnson is set to rotate his side with promotion from League One the big priority this season.
The result against Charlton saw the Wearsiders drop to fourth in League One, albeit with games in hand on some of the sides around them.
QPR are seventh in the Championship and have made a promising start to the season despite losing 2-1 against Peterborough at the weekend.
We’ll have all the build-up from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as well as in-game analysis and post -match reaction:
LIVE: QPR 0 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 20:30
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Winchester, Alves, Wright, Hume, Evans, O’Nien, Neil, Gooch, Dajaku, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Brien, Pritchard, McGeady, Wearne, Harris
- QPR XI: Dieng; Kakay, Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Odubajo, Amos; Willock, Chair, Gray; Dykes.
- Subs: Archer, Drewe, Dunne, Adomah, Ball, Dozzell, Duke-McKenna, Johansen, Austin.
44’ Burge saves again
Neil was caught on the ball by Chair who set up Gray but his low shot was saved by Burge.
The Sunderland keeper is having a fine game.
42’ Almost an own goal
38’ Two big chances for QPR
The hosts are threatening.
First Kakay’s cross fell to Chair on the edge of the box but his low shot went just wide of Burge’s goal.
Moments later Dajaku was caught on the ball by Odubajo who released Dykes but the striker rolled his shot wide.
35’ Sunderland being pressed high
Sunderland are trying to play out from the back but are often being pinned back by the two QPR strikers Gray and Dykes.
The visitors did manage to get the ball into midfield but Gooch gave it away and allowed Dykes to have a shot at goal from the edge of the box.
The effort was comfortable for Burge.
30’ Dajaku down
The Sunderland winger has been a threat in this first half and almost found himself in another dangerous position as Stewart released him on the left.
Dickie appeared to push Dajaku over but nothing was given.
Hopefully it’s not too serious
24’ Hume makes way
22’ Hume coming off
Hume has gone down after going in for a challenge with Kakay, which saw him win the ball.
The Sunderland man has come off worse, though, and is going to be replaced.