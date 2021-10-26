QPR 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Reaction as Cats win dramatic Carabao Cup tie on penalties
Sunderland are back in action this evening with Lee Johnson’s side set to face QPR in the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Charlton at the Stadium of Light last time out and also have important league games against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday coming up.
Sunderland have beaten Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan to reach the fourth round of the competition but Johnson is set to rotate his side with promotion from League One the big priority this season.
The result against Charlton saw the Wearsiders drop to fourth in League One, albeit with games in hand on some of the sides around them.
QPR are seventh in the Championship and have made a promising start to the season despite losing 2-1 against Peterborough at the weekend.
We’ll have all the build-up from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as well as in-game analysis and post -match reaction:
LIVE: QPR 0 Sunderland 0 (Sunderland win 3-1 on penalties)
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:51
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Winchester, Alves (Doyle, 69) , Wright, Hume (Cirkin, 24), Evans (McGeady, 64), O’Nien, Neil, Gooch (O’Brien, 64), Dajaku (Pritchard, 69), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Brien, Pritchard, McGeady, Wearne, Harris
- QPR XI: Dieng; Kakay (Dozzell, 72), Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Odubajo, Amos (Duke-McKenna, 84); Willock (Adomah, 72), Chair, Gray (Austin, 62); Dykes.
- Subs: Archer, Drewe, Dunne, Adomah, Ball, Dozzell, Duke-McKenna, Johansen, Austin.
Big celebrations in the away end
Barbet misses!!!
SUNDERLAND ARE THROUGH!!!
Pritchard scores 3-1
Dykes scores for QPR
2-1
Stewart scores!
2-0 Sunderland
Over from Chair!
McGeady scores!
1-0 Sunderland
Austin's shot saved by Hoffmann!!!
Here we go...
Penalties will be taken in front of the QPR fans.