The Magpies defeated the Gunners 2-0 in front of a raucous atmosphere at St James’s Park following the Saudi takeover.
And ex-Manchester United man Neville name-dropped Sunderland alongside others during his post-match analysis.
"The investment in the team has put pride back in the city and feeling back on the pitch,” Neville said of Newcastle United.
"Newcastle is a major city. It's a fantastic place.
"The north of England doesn't get as much investment as it should do, a lot of clubs in the south have been bought.
"We need a strong Newcastle United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest. "These different cities around the country, I've been saying it for many years, are really important to football in this country."
Neville added that discussions regarding the more controversial elements of Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian ownership would have to be talked about "another day".