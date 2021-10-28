Pundit makes comparison between Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Wolves

Don Goodman

But the Wearsiders lost their unbeaten home record in League One against Charlton at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Lee Johnson’s men turned in a poor performance with Jayden Stockley’s second half goal enough to hand the visitors three points.

However, Sunderland overcame QPR in the Carabao Cup at Loftus Road on Tuesday night on penalties to reach the quarter final stage.

The draw will take place on Saturday morning.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories surrounding Sunderland that you may have missed:

GOODMAN TALKS SUNDERLAND

Former Sunderland player Don Goodman has delivered his verdict on Lee Johnson’s squad this season.

The Sky Sports pundit tipped the Black Cats to win promotion from League One at the fourth time of asking.

Speaking to FreeSuperTips, Goodman had this to say: “I think the squad looks stronger, the manager is the right man and the owner is a genuinely ambitious owner who wants the best for the football club.

“I think it’s a club that’s in the best place it’s been in some years, but this has to be the season that they get out of that league.

“It’s been far too long that a club like Sunderland have been in League One.

“I know we say this a lot about other teams; Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds and Wolves who have been there and shouldn’t be.

“They’ve been there for a reason, but it’s unacceptable for clubs like that to be in that position.

"They aren’t a million miles away and they have a lot of good players in that squad.

“League One is tough, there’s a lot of pedigree and it’s a tough league to get out of.

“It’s as hard as it’s ever been at that level, but I believe Sunderland can do it as long as they don’t dip below a certain level.

“They have to be at it from now until the end of the season in every single game and I would be disappointed if they weren’t in the top two.”

