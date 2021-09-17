Sunderland face Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium in League One on Saturday.

Lee Johnson’s men will be looking to build on wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Accrington Stanley and stay top of the table.

Kevin Phillips delivers Tom Flanagan replacement verdict

Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has chimed in on the centre-back decision facing Lee Johnson.

Tom Flanagan has started every league game but picked five yellow cards meaning he will serve a one-match ban.

That means either Bailey Wright or Frederik Alves will likely start alongside regular Callum Doyle in defence.

Wright has been a regular for Lee Johnson off the bench this campaign, whilst West Ham loanee Alves has only made one appearance so far since signing, against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.

“100 percent Wright starts,” Phillips told Football Insider. “It will be a straight swap.

“Bailey Wright came on at the weekend when they were trying to shut up shop so he’s got minutes under his belt.

“It’s a big blow losing Flanagan because he’s formed a great partnership with Doyle. They really compliment each other well.

“They have an understanding. Their distances are always spot on. They look tight. The back four on the whole look like a good unit.

“I think it will be a straight swap with Bailey Wright and I have no problem with that because he has experience and leadership qualities. The minutes at the weekend will have really helped him. Hopefully he has got rid of that rustiness.

“He’s shown that he is a top defender. We saw that before he got injured at Oxford last season. He’s a great player to have in the background and it’s a big opportunity for him to stake his claim in the starting XI again.”

