And there has been some interesting Sunderland-related news in the last couple of days.

The Wearsiders have also been involved in a £1m deal whilst details have emerged about how they were able to sign a Leeds United full-back for no transfer fee.

The Black Cats are back in action against Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, with Lee Johnson’s men currently top of League One.

Last weekend, Sunderland defeated Accrington Stanley on Wearside 2-1 with goals from Dan Neil and Carl Winchester.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the stories you may have missed from around the web today:

Kevin Campbell mulls over Leeds United transfer clause

Kevin Campbell has delivered his verdict on Niall Huggins’ transfer from Leeds United to Sunderland.

The Whites reportedly allowed the full-back to join the Black Cats for free but inserted a sell-on clause into the deal.

Huggins, 20, signed a four-year deal on Wearside during the summer.

However, Leeds United will stand to benefit financially should the full-back develop well on Wearside with a sell-on clause in his contract.

Huggins is yet to make his debut in League One but started as Sunderland defeated Blackpool in the Carabao Cup last month.

Campbell said to Football Insider: "That clause could make them millions in the future.

“The thing with these youngsters now is that they want to play football week in, week out. If you are not going to be able to offer them first-team football then they are going to look for a way out.

"Sunderland are a huge club who have aspirations of getting automatic promotion this season so why would he not want to join?

“Yes, Leeds may make a few quid out the deal but it could quite easily be a deal they end up regretting in the future. He may well continue to progress and all of a sudden they’ll be thinking, ‘We should have kept him.”

