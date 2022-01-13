Sunderland are in the market for another forward this month, with the Black Cats looking to provide support for top scorer Ross Stewart following Nathan Broadhead’s injury setback.

Reports had suggested the Black Cats were preparing a big offer for Clarke-Harris, who scored 31 goals in League One last season, yet the £6million figure being touted was always an unrealistic sum.

Fry told our sister title the Peterborough Telegraph that Posh had received no contact from Sunderland about the striker.

Jonson Clarke-Harris playing for Peterborough United.

“These rumours are very frustrating,” said Fry. “We’re working hard on our transfer targets and I keep getting interrupted answering questions about stories that aren’t true.”

After his impressive 2020/21 campaign, Clarke-Harris has found life tougher in the Championship, scoring four times in 19 league appearances for Darren Ferguson’s side this term.

