Lee Johnson’s side fell two goals behind in the first half as Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe, a £72million signing, put the hosts in control.

Sunderland did cause Mikel Arteta's side problems in the first half and cut the deficit when Nathan Broadhead, who was later forced off with an injury, scored for the sixth time in as many matches.

Yet Arsenal showed their class after the interval as Nketiah scored two more to complete his hat-trick, while teenager Charlie Patino netted a late goal on his debut.

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge can't stop Arsenal's second goal scored by Nicolas Pepe.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted to the result:

@dj_jones27: Very unfortunate to lose by that scoreline. The difference in leagues showed massively after half time.

@ASDevine95: Look fellas, no shame in it. Good account of ourselves, 2/3 were unavoidable but it is what it is. Take the performance and confidence we played with into the league

@DL4BlackCat: Scoreline is harsh. Tonight was a free hit and we gave it a go against one of the top teams in the country. Don't think we've done ourselves any harm or shame. Onwards and upwards

@Ian_Crow3: Scoreline looks bad, but we've gave as good as we got. All the lads did well, albeit Hume struggled against 70mil Pepe. Came to top four prem side, caused them problems, scored good goal and gave them a good game. Focus fully on League now starting again Monday.

@Owensara5: Fair play. However a bit embarrassing that Pepe who cost 72 mill only played well against a League 1 team

@summerside49: Arsenal signed Pepe for £72 million. That's £68 million more than our entire squad. We were canny with the ball, but a huge gulf when Arsenal had it. Back to the main objective...getting out of League One. Onwards and upwards.

@Iancestroll18: So proud of the lads for making it this far, now onto the league

