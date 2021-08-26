Sunderland are said to have a bid in excess of £1m rejected by League Two side Exeter City.

Key, a right-back, still has two years left on his current deal after rising through the ranks at the club’s well-thought-of youth academy.

The Black Cats recently added Niall Huggins to their ranks from Leeds United but Lee Johnson is still in the market for defensive reinforcements before the window shuts.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Key of Exeter City.

"It's nice to know that there are people interested in your style of play and who you are as a player," Key said.

"It gives you confidence to really push forward," he told BBC Sport.

"Any young player wants to be recognised by other teams as a good player."

Key’s manager at Exeter City, Matt Taylor, has stated the club have still not received any acceptable bids for Key despite Sunderland’s interest.

"Something like that is very easy to let it get in the way of your performances," added Key, who has started all four of Exeter City’s games in League Two so far this campaign.

"But right now I'm playing at my hometown club Exeter, so I'm happy and I'm going to give it all I can whilst I'm here.

"I could be here for the next five or 10 years, who knows. I'm just going to keep performing and doing my best for the club and the fans, and if I perform well that speaks for itself."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.