Reports suggest that the Sunderland goalkeeper is set to be rewarded for his performances by being made the England number one for the Under-21s European Championships.

According to Alan Nixon, the North Shields-born stopper is going to get his first call-up by Lee Carsley. Patterson is still eligible to play for England’s Under-21s despite being 22 due to his age when the qualifying campaign began.

After being given the number one jersey in the summer, the 22-year-old stopper has started all 30 league games in the Championship this season, including Saturday’s win against Reading, and has produced some impressive performances.

Anthony Patterson

The Academy of Light graduate was sent on loan to Notts County in the National League last campaign but was recalled by Alex Neil and claimed his place as first choice for the rest of the season.

Patterson started in both of Sunderland’s League One play-off semi-final games against Sheffield Wednesday and retained his place at Wembley in the final against Wycombe Wanderers, producing a stunning save from Sam Vokes to keep Sunderland in front.

