Promotion rivals Barnsley keep up the pressure on Sunderland after stoppage-time winner at Walsall

Promotion rivals Barnsley scored a stoppage-time winner at Walsall to move five points clear of Sunderland in the League One table.

Jacob Brown scored the only goal of the game at the Banks's Stadium, firing the ball through a crowded penalty area in the 91st minute.

The Tykes have played two more league games than the Black Cats, who won't play another League One fixture until April 3, due to this weekend's international break and the upcoming Checkatrade Trophy final.

Barnsley will have the chance to apply more pressure on Jack Ross' side when they host Coventry next weekend.

The Tykes looked set to record a third successive goalless draw and have struggled in front of goal since an injury to top scorer Kieffer Moore.

Daniel Stendel's side have built from the back, though, and this was their seventh consecutive clean sheet.

Brown's winner was even more significant for the 20-year-old winger, as he and midfielder Cameron McGeehan both returned to the Barnsley side following three-game suspensions.

The Tykes were without first-choice goalkeeper Adam Davies though, with the 26-year-old shot-stopper away on international duty with Wales.

Yet Davies' replacement, Jack Walton, more than played his part, making two impressive saves to twice deny Walsall's Josh Gordon in the final 20 minutes.

Gordon also came close in the 62nd minute when Ben Williams produced an excellent goal-line clearance to keep the scores level.

It proved decisive as Brown secured all three points for his side at the death.