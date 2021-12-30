The local lad – who rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light – broke into Lee Johnson’s starting XI at left-back at the beginning of the campaign.

Recently, however, Neil has cemented himself as a key cog in the Black Cats’ midfield.

There have been goals against Accrington Stanley and Plymouth Argyle for the 20-year-old alongside a plethora of assists.

Dan Neil

Neil has laid on seven goals for his colleagues in League One, which puts him joint top of the charts alongside MK Dons man Scott Twine.

The England international’s good form has led to reported £3m interest from Premier League club Burnley, a matter head coach Johnson was asked about recently.

But how much is Neil actually worth? Is £3m too cheap? And would Sunderland fans even consider selling their prized asset? We took to social media to gauge the mood, with responses overwhelmingly similar…

@PaulAndersonJnr: "Absolutely priceless to our hopes of promotion…”

@alexelliott: “I will brook no mention of transfers when it comes to Dan Neil He is crucial to the future of the club and he needs to know that he is truly valued. If we don't do that we are shooting ourselves in the foot.”

@DarrenWaugh13: “Don't sell him.”

@MrIanB_7: “Not for sale.”

@DavidD_1021: “Priceless, not for sale.”

@Riddler2493: “Henderson went for 25mil as potential raw talent, Dalglish could see how good he would become. Dan Neil is exactly the same scenario so I would start at least at that but still wouldn't sell him.”

@Rollie3333: “Potentially £8m but if we were to accept a bid now around £5m with add ons.

@shanehagan24: “Well, how much would you pay for Xavi in his prime? £150 mill.”

Devon Kidd: “Due to recently signing a contract to 2025 he'll be valued around 3-5 mil considering we are in League One too.

Keith Murta: “If somebody came up with £50m, I'd start to consider asking where Dan he wanted to be.”

@MichaelBowers15: “He awful. Don’t have any #SAFC fans fool you. Not worth taking off us at all. £250,000 at a push.”

