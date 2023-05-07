Preston vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates as Cats, Coventry, West Brom, Millwall and Blackburn eye play-off spot
Sunderland face Preston North End on the final day of the regular Championship season – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have to win at Deepdale to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, and then need either Millwall to drop points against Blackburn, or Coventry to lose at Middlesbrough.
Sunderland should go into the match with confidence and are on an eight-match unbeaten run following Patrick Roberts’ late equaliser against Watford.
Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues, though, as his side look to sneak into the top six.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Deepdale throughout the afternoon:
LIVE: Preston 0 Sunderland 0
The away end
KICK-OFF!
Here come the players!
A late change to Preston’s starting XI
Andrew Hughes has picked up an injury in the warm-up for Preston and has been replaced by Patrick Bauer in the starting XI.
What to make of those sides
So Mowbray has named an unchanged side from the one which started against Watford last weekend.
It means Trai Hume will once again start as a centre-back in a system which can switch between a back three and back four.
Preston have made three changes following their 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United last time out, with Liam Lindsay, Liam Delap and Ali McCann coming into the side.
Midfielder Daniel Johnson misses out through injury.
How Preston will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
We’ve arrived at Deepdale
As it stands
Here’s what the play-off race looks like heading into today’s matches.
For Sunderland to finish in the top six they have to win at Deepdale. They must then hope either Millwall don’t beat Blackburn, or Coventry lose at Middlesbrough.
TODAY’S FIXTURES
Middlesbrough vs Coventry
Millwall vs Blackburn
Preston vs Sunderland
Swansea vs West Brom
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Preston XI: Woodman, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, Potts, McCann, Johnson, Fernandez, Onomah; Delap, Cannon
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Hume, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Gelhardt