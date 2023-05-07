News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
46 minutes ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
2 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
3 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
3 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
4 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
Live

Preston vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates as Cats, Coventry, West Brom, Millwall and Blackburn eye play-off spot

Sunderland face Preston North End on the final day of the regular Championship season – and we’ve got all the action covered.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 14:55 BST

The Black Cats have to win at Deepdale to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, and then need either Millwall to drop points against Blackburn, or Coventry to lose at Middlesbrough.

Sunderland should go into the match with confidence and are on an eight-match unbeaten run following Patrick Roberts’ late equaliser against Watford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues, though, as his side look to sneak into the top six.

Preston North End vs Sunderland live blog.Preston North End vs Sunderland live blog.
Preston North End vs Sunderland live blog.
Most Popular

We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Deepdale throughout the afternoon:

LIVE: Preston 0 Sunderland 0

Show new updates
15:02 BST

The away end

15:01 BST

KICK-OFF!

15:00 BST

Here come the players!

14:52 BSTUpdated 14:54 BST

A late change to Preston’s starting XI

Andrew Hughes has picked up an injury in the warm-up for Preston and has been replaced by Patrick Bauer in the starting XI.

14:06 BST

What to make of those sides

So Mowbray has named an unchanged side from the one which started against Watford last weekend.

It means Trai Hume will once again start as a centre-back in a system which can switch between a back three and back four.

Preston have made three changes following their 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United last time out, with Liam Lindsay, Liam Delap and Ali McCann coming into the side.

Midfielder Daniel Johnson misses out through injury.

14:01 BST

How Preston will start

14:01 BST

BREAKING TEAM NEWS

13:58 BST

We’ve arrived at Deepdale

11:05 BST

As it stands

Here’s what the play-off race looks like heading into today’s matches.

For Sunderland to finish in the top six they have to win at Deepdale. They must then hope either Millwall don’t beat Blackburn, or Coventry lose at Middlesbrough.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Middlesbrough vs Coventry

Millwall vs Blackburn

Preston vs Sunderland

Swansea vs West Brom

09:06 BST

Predicted line-ups

Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:

Predicted Preston XI: Woodman, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, Potts, McCann, Johnson, Fernandez, Onomah; Delap, Cannon

Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Hume, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Gelhardt

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:PrestonWest BromBlack CatsMillwallBlackburnSunderlandCoventry