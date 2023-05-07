The Black Cats have to win at Deepdale to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, and then need either Millwall to drop points against Blackburn, or Coventry to lose at Middlesbrough.

Sunderland should go into the match with confidence and are on an eight-match unbeaten run following Patrick Roberts’ late equaliser against Watford.

Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues, though, as his side look to sneak into the top six.

Preston North End vs Sunderland live blog.