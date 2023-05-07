Preston vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship play-off standings after Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke goals
Sunderland face Preston North End on the final day of the regular Championship season – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have to win at Deepdale to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, and then need either Millwall to drop points against Blackburn, or Coventry to lose at Middlesbrough.
Sunderland should go into the match with confidence and are on an eight-match unbeaten run following Patrick Roberts’ late equaliser against Watford.
Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues, though, as his side look to sneak into the top six.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Deepdale throughout the afternoon:
LIVE: Preston 0 Sunderland 3 (Amad, 54) (Pritchard, 61) (Clarke, 65)
86’ Blackburn 4-3 ahead!
A loud cheer from the away end as the news gets through.
82’ Not long left
Sunderland are just keeping the ball here with the away fans cheering each pass.
77’ Sunderland done their job
The rain is coming down hard at Deepdale and the sting has gone out of the game.
It looks like Sunderland have done their job.
It’s just a case of seeing what happens elsewhere.
72’ Michut on for Sunderland
Third change for Sunderland as Michut comes on for Gelhardt.
It’s now a case of looking elsewhere.
Blackburn are still level with Millwall, while Coventry are drawing with Middlesbrough.
70’ Another Preston change
ON: Woodburn
OFF: Delap
66’ Anderson on for Sunderland
ON: Anderson
OFF: Gooch
65’ GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! CLARKE!!!
Another!
Clarke cuts in from the left and curls a low shot into the far bottom corner.
0-3!
63’ Blackburn level
As it stands, Sunderland are in the play-off places!
61’ GOOOOOAAALLLL!!! PRITCHARD!!!
0-2!
Brilliant work from Clarke on the left who cut inside before setting up Pritchard.
The latter then curled a low shot past Woodman.
57’ What a save from Patterson!
Big save from the Sunderland keeper to keep out Bauer’s header.
Clarke then cleared the loose ball with an overhead kick.
Josh Onomah has also replaced Parrott for Preston.