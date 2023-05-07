News you can trust since 1873
Live

Preston vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship play-off standings after Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke goals

Sunderland face Preston North End on the final day of the regular Championship season – and we’ve got all the action covered.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:28 BST

The Black Cats have to win at Deepdale to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, and then need either Millwall to drop points against Blackburn, or Coventry to lose at Middlesbrough.

Sunderland should go into the match with confidence and are on an eight-match unbeaten run following Patrick Roberts’ late equaliser against Watford.

Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues, though, as his side look to sneak into the top six.

Preston North End vs Sunderland live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Deepdale throughout the afternoon:

LIVE: Preston 0 Sunderland 3 (Amad, 54) (Pritchard, 61) (Clarke, 65)

Show new updates
16:45 BSTUpdated 16:46 BST

86’ Blackburn 4-3 ahead!

A loud cheer from the away end as the news gets through.

16:43 BST

82’ Not long left

Sunderland are just keeping the ball here with the away fans cheering each pass.

16:38 BSTUpdated 16:39 BST

77’ Sunderland done their job

The rain is coming down hard at Deepdale and the sting has gone out of the game.

It looks like Sunderland have done their job.

It’s just a case of seeing what happens elsewhere.

16:33 BST

72’ Michut on for Sunderland

Third change for Sunderland as Michut comes on for Gelhardt.

It’s now a case of looking elsewhere.

Blackburn are still level with Millwall, while Coventry are drawing with Middlesbrough.

16:30 BST

70’ Another Preston change

ON: Woodburn

OFF: Delap

16:26 BST

66’ Anderson on for Sunderland

ON: Anderson

OFF: Gooch

16:25 BSTUpdated 16:25 BST

65’ GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! CLARKE!!!

Another!

Clarke cuts in from the left and curls a low shot into the far bottom corner.

0-3!

16:23 BSTUpdated 16:24 BST

63’ Blackburn level

As it stands, Sunderland are in the play-off places!

16:23 BST

61’ GOOOOOAAALLLL!!! PRITCHARD!!!

0-2!

Brilliant work from Clarke on the left who cut inside before setting up Pritchard.

The latter then curled a low shot past Woodman.

16:19 BSTUpdated 16:28 BST

57’ What a save from Patterson!

Big save from the Sunderland keeper to keep out Bauer’s header.

Clarke then cleared the loose ball with an overhead kick.

Josh Onomah has also replaced Parrott for Preston.

