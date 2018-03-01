Pressure off Millwall for Sunderland clash, says midfielder George Saville

Millwall midfielder George Saville feels that the pressure is off the Lions going into Saturday’s home Championship clash with Sunderland.

But that does not mean that the Londoners will be taking it easy.

Three successive league wins have moved Neil Harris’s side up to 12th place in the table, with the play-off placess just seven points away.

Saville, who netted twice in Millwall’s 2-2 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in November, told millwallfc.co.uk: “The pressure is off us now.

“We are not mathematically safe and we want to get over that 50-point mark as quick as we can, but there’s no reason why we can’t continue to push up the table.

“We can go into games with confidence and without pressure.

“The mentality can be ‘let’s go enjoy ourselves and see how far it takes us.’”

Millwall are unbeaten in their last eight league matches, and have won four of their last five.

Saville added: “Our recent success is all down to team spirit in the camp.

“It was a tough and scrappy game (at Burton in last weekend’s 1-0 victory), but those are the matches that are the hardest for us.

“You can always get yourself up for one of the big games, but places like Burton, playing a team further down the table, is where the real test is.

“There is a real confidence flowing through the squad.

“Even the boys that aren’t playing at the moment, everyone is positive and it’s helping us to push up the table.

“We have belief going into every game that we can win it.”