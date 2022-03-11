Sunderland injury latest on Nathan Broadhead, Alex Pritchard, Leon Dajaku and Danny Batth as Alex Neil hold pre-match press conference ahead of Crewe clash
Sunderland are preparing to face bottom of the table Crewe Alexandra this weekend – with head coach Alex Neil set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 7:00 am
The Black Cats beat Fleetwood 3-1 at the Stadium of Light last time out and need to keep winning to secure their place in the top six.
Neil is dealing with a couple of injury setbacks, including Alex Pritchard who was set to have a scan on his ankle issue this week.
Striker Nathan Broadhead also missed the Fleetwood game after feeling some tightness in his hamstring.
We’ll bring you the latest Black Cats news from the Academy of Light:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor