Sunderland injury latest on Nathan Broadhead, Alex Pritchard, Leon Dajaku and Danny Batth as Alex Neil hold pre-match press conference ahead of Crewe clash

Sunderland are preparing to face bottom of the table Crewe Alexandra this weekend – with head coach Alex Neil set to hold his pre-match press conference today.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 11th March 2022, 7:00 am

The Black Cats beat Fleetwood 3-1 at the Stadium of Light last time out and need to keep winning to secure their place in the top six.

Neil is dealing with a couple of injury setbacks, including Alex Pritchard who was set to have a scan on his ankle issue this week.

Striker Nathan Broadhead also missed the Fleetwood game after feeling some tightness in his hamstring.

