The Black Cats beat Fleetwood 3-1 at the Stadium of Light last time out and need to keep winning to secure their place in the top six.

Neil is dealing with a couple of injury setbacks, including Alex Pritchard who was set to have a scan on his ankle issue this week.

Striker Nathan Broadhead also missed the Fleetwood game after feeling some tightness in his hamstring.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland AFC live blog.

We’ll bring you the latest Black Cats news from the Academy of Light:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.