Premier League football is Sunderland’s long-term goal but League One life is proving a breath of fresh air

Sunderland recently featured on the front page of L’Equipe.

This time, however, the story was not of Wahbi Khazri or Papy Djilobodji, of exorbitant wage contributions that would make supporters wince.

The story was the work of renowned football photographer Stuart Roy Clarke, who has recently launched his latest book and project ‘The Game’.

The picture featured on the front page is his iconic snap of Sunderland supporters, wide-eyed on the terraces of Roker Park.

Over the years he has captured Sunderland supporters on countless occasions, a personal favourite featuring a fan walking through the mist, over the bridge and into the light.

Clarke’s work, at its essence, captures the emotions of supporting a club but also the character and quirks of grounds right across the country.

In recent years, his work has perhaps evoked a certain nostalgia as grounds become more and more uniform, bowls on the outskirts of town with little identity of their own.

It is one reason why the League One journey is proving to be such a thrill for those following Sunderland.

AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham and Luton Town were all unique grounds, from the Womble at Kingsmeadow leading the chanting by banging the lid of a recycling bin, to the entrance at Luton Town which essentially sees away supporters visit the back gardens of nearby residents.

Gone is the gloss, red tape and sanitised environment of the Premier League.

In its place is the Cherry Red Record stadium and the John Green Stand, and a fundamental closeness and connection that money can’t buy.

The scenes as Lee Cattermole volleyed home at the back post last weekend, supporters swarming the away dug-out just inches away from them, were of a kind not seen for many a year.

Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have done much to build the connection between club and supporters this summer but that chemistry is being aided by a team that is down to earth, playing good football and competing physically.

A manager who is respectful of his fanbase and engaging, but not patronising and never speaking in cliche.

The long-term plan for the club is, of course, to get back to the Premier League and stay there.

While the break from what became a punishing routine of sitting deep and being picked off by sides too strong and too good is welcome, there is no feeling more exhilarating than watching your team take on the best and match them.

To enjoy the majesty of Pep’s City and Sarri’s Chelsea but to offer something of your own.

The novelty of life in the third tier, and indeed the one above it, will quickly wear thin if Sunderland are not pushing to get back to the big time.

Sometimes, though, the joy is as much in the journey as the end destination.

Following Sunderland in this nascent stage of rebirth is refreshing, varied and fun.

The football is good, frenetic and engaging. The locations lend themselves to memorable tales and the days out are eagerly anticipated.

It will be a long, hard road back to where Sunderland should be as a team and a club. If it continues to be this much fun, however, supporters will be happy to show their patience.