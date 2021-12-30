Sunderland are out for revenge after suffering a 3-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough earlier this year.

Since then, though, Lee Johnson’s team has turned their fortunes around with the Wearsiders sitting second in League One and just one point behind league-leaders Rotherham United.

The Black Cats come into the fixture after the 3-0 drubbing of Doncaster Rovers earlier this week.

But which team will Johnson select to face the Owls and will he opt for any changes from the team that comprehensively defeated Rovers?

Here, we take a look and deliver our predicted Sunderland starting XI to face Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light in League One this evening:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffman The German has been one of the first names on Lee Johnson's teamsheet since unseating Lee Burge. Photo: NEP 2021 Photo Sales

2. CB: Tom Flanagan Tom Flanagan has played well so far this season and looks comfortable in a back five. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. CB: Callum Doyle The Manchester City loanee has been a stalwart in Lee Johnson's defence despite turning 18 in 2021. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2015 Photo Sales

4. CB: Bailey Wright Bailey Wright has been solid alongside partners Callum Doyle and Tom Flanagan. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales