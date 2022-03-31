Loading...
Alex Neil

Predicted Sunderland line-up to face Gillingham in League One - with FIVE changes from Lincoln City clash

Sunderland face Gillingham at the Stadium of Light in League One this weekend.

By James Copley
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:38 am

That’s after Sunderland drew 0-0 away from home against Lincoln City in their last game before a two-week international break.

But what sort of starting XI could head coach Alex Neil select against The Gills?

Here, we deliver our predicted starting line-up ahead of the clash:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Academy of Light product remains Alex Neil's first choice in goal.

2. LWB: Jack Clarke

The attacker turned wing-back has impressed for Sunderland in his new role

3. RWB: Trai Hume

The youngster made his debut for Northern Ireland during the international break.

4. CB: Callum Doyle

Alex Neil may opt to utilise the youngster from the start after he was on the bench against Lincoln City.

