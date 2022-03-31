That’s after Sunderland drew 0-0 away from home against Lincoln City in their last game before a two-week international break.

But what sort of starting XI could head coach Alex Neil select against The Gills?

Here, we deliver our predicted starting line-up ahead of the clash:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Anthony Patterson The Academy of Light product remains Alex Neil's first choice in goal. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

2. LWB: Jack Clarke The attacker turned wing-back has impressed for Sunderland in his new role Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3. RWB: Trai Hume The youngster made his debut for Northern Ireland during the international break. Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle Alex Neil may opt to utilise the youngster from the start after he was on the bench against Lincoln City. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales