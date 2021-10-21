Ahead of the League One clash at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats head coach still has some injury worries.

Lynden Gooch is getting closer to a return but the weekend may prove too soon for the attacker.

There are also massive doubts over Nathan Broadhead and Corry Evans.

Alex Pritchard went off against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday with what Johnson described as a ‘whiplash’ type injury.

And attacker Elliot Embleton will also miss the clash as he serves the second game of a three-match ban following his red card at Gillingham last weekend.

There’s been some drama at the Charlton end as well, however.

That’s after manager Nigel Adkins was dismissed following his side’s poor start to the campaign.

The Addicks are third-bottom in the third tier having been tipped as potential promotion candidates during the summer.

Here, though, we take a look at how Johnson could line up ahead of Charlton’s visit to Wearside this weekend with Pritchard a doubt and Embleton set to miss out:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Produced a man-of-the-match performance at Gillingham, which included one outstanding save in the closing stages and produced a stunning save against Crewe Alexandra the following Tuesday night. Feels like the German is currently undropable. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester A steady as ever against Crewe Alexandra in his now favoured right-back spot. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Tom Flanagan Scored his first goal of the season against Gillingham and continued his strong start to the campaign when Sunderland won at Crewe. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Callum Doyle After two league games out of the starting XI, the Manchester City loanee returned to the side at Gillingham and retained his place for the game against Crewe Alexandra as Sunderland kept a clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales