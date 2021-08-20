Lee Johnson said he had no real complaints with his team’s general play, and insisted they deserved something out of the contest.

Though disappointed with the end result and the inability to turn a host of good openings into goals, he felt there were many encouraging signs in the contest.

The Wearsiders face AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

“I thought we were really good,” Johnson said.

“I thought Burton were good, to their credit, with their solidarity and their use of set plays.

“I thought we were very slick, solid. We had fantastic control, created some brilliant chances and could have been a couple of goals to the good.

“We didn't get the finish but then we kept going, to be fair. I can't pick out any individual to say they didn't perform, or try to play forward, or give it a go. We have to just up our final ball, because today was just about quality in the final third.

“We've got it in abundance, but through a combination of their good defending and our failure to find that final ball, which is unlike us, we fell short.

“But I honestly think if you play that game 100 times we would win 80,85 of them. I really do.

“I think if we score first Burton have to come out and it's a bit more of a basketball match.

“They end up with a back six or seven effectively, and that becomes tougher to break down. You have to give them credit, they scored a great goal and had two great chances, and they've had a great start to the season.

“You have to respect that.

“But at the moment, subjectively, looking at my team's performance, I thought it was alright.”

But where are Sunderland and their League One rivals predicted to finish after the opening three games of the season?

Here, we take a look at what the experts at FiveThirtyEight are saying ahead of another frantic season in the third tier of English football.

