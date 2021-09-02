The Wearsiders were still able to conclude some late business, however.

Jack Diamond headed out on loan to former club Harrogate Town in League Two as Will Grigg departed to join Rotherham United.

Both deals will see the pair stay at their respective clubs until the end of the season with Grigg having likely played his last game for Sunderland with his contract up in the summer.

And the Black Cats were able to get two deals over the line with Leon Dajaku and Thorbert Hoffmann joining on season-long loans with options to make the deals permanent at the end of the season.

Dajaku and Hoffman become Sunderland’s eighth and ninth signings during the summer window.

Other arrivals include Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins during what has been a massive overhaul of the Black Cats’ playing squad.

On the signing of goalkeeper Hoffman, head coach Lee Johnson said: “Thorben is elite on the ball in terms of playing out from the back and he has great pedigree from his learning process and the way that German clubs coach, especially Bayern Munich.”

But where are Sunderland and their League One rivals now predicted to finish now that the transfer window has slammed shut?

Here, we take a look at how the data experts say that the table will look come the end of the season:

1. 24th - Crewe Alexandra - RELEGATED Crewe Alexandra are predicted to finish 24th in League One on 47 points following the closure of the transfer window according to the data experts. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. 23rd - Doncaster Rovers - RELEGATED Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish 23rd in League One on 49 points following the closure of the transfer window according to the data experts. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. 22nd - Shrewsbury Town - RELEGATED Shrewsbury Town are predicted to finish 22nd in League One on 50 points following the closure of the transfer window according to the data experts. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. 21st - Cheltenham Town - RELEGATED Cheltenham Town are predicted to finish 21st in League One on 50 points following the closure of the transfer window according to the data experts. Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales