Carl Winchester.

Predicted League One table: Where Sunderland, Accrington Stanley, Burton and Wigan will finish - according to 'data experts'

Sunderland have enjoyed a mixed season so far under head coach Lee Johnson.

By James Copley
Monday, 6th December 2021, 11:38 am

The Black Cats are currently fifth in League One heading into a busy Christmas period after a draw against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland are two points off the promotion places, with Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic occupying the top two spots at the moment.

But how is the third tier predicted to look come the end of the season based on the results so far?

Here, we take a look at how the data experts say that the table will look at the end of the season:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Crewe Alexandra - 24th - Relegated

Crewe Alexandra are predicted to finish 24th in League One on 37 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd - Relegated

Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish 23rd in League One on 37 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. Gillingham - 22nd - Relegated

Gillingham are predicted to finish 22nd in League One on 46 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

4. Morecambe - 21st - Relegated

Morecambe are predicted to finish 21st in League One on 48 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
SunderlandLee JohnsonWiganLeague OneRichard Mennear
Next Page
Page 1 of 6